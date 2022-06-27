NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Work has begun on a bridge over I-25 near Santa Fe. NMDOT says a construction crew will rehab the Canyon Ranch Road bridge.

They’ll try to have all northbound lanes open for the morning rush and all southbound lanes for evening rush hour. There could be partial lane closures at other times, and full closures from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. If that happens, traffic will be detoured at the La Cienega and Waldo Canyon. Work is expected to wrap within three weeks.