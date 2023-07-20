ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to a city construction project at Gibson, affecting the San Mateo entrance of the New Mexico Veterans Affairs Health Care System, bus stop routes 140 and 141 are being detoured. The detour will be in effect from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the construction is expected to last through the week of August 7.

Veterans who use the bus service to get to the Raymond G. Murphy Medical Center can call to get a ride to the center from the bus stops. Those who are able-bodied should call (505) 265-1711 at extension 5413. Those who need wheelchair assistance should call (505) 265-1711 at extension 5438 or extension 7029.

For any other related questions, call the New Mexico VA Medical Center Public Affairs office at (505) 265-1711 at extension 6495 or extension 6217.