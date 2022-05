ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are responding to a vehicle crash involving a gas meter near the area of Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez.

Police say due to public safety concerns, southbound Broadway between Avenida Cesar Chavez and Southern are closed. Police are asking people to avoid the area due to a possible gas leak. APD says emergency crews are on scene working on the leak.