BCSO is at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Both directions of Broadway Blvd. have reopened Tuesday morning just north of Rio Bravo Blvd. after a crash. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash involved three vehicles.

It is unknown if there were injuries. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide details as they become available.