Bridge work to temporarily close I-40 in both directions through Zuzax Friday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An alert for drivers through the east mountains. Interstate 40 will be closed, in both directions, Friday night, Jan. 15 through Zuzax while crews work on the bridge over the freeway. Traffic will be diverted from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.

According to a news release, crews will be working on a deck pour for the new bridge, and traffic will be diverted using the on & off ramps at Zuzax. For more information, visit nmroads.com/map.

Next Read: