Bridge work to temporarily close I-40 in both directions through Zuzax Friday night

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Asphalt road with pair of yellow line (AdobeStock Image)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An alert for drivers through the east mountains. Interstate 40 will be closed, in both directions, Friday night, Jan. 15 through Zuzax while crews work on the bridge over the freeway. Traffic will be diverted from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.

According to a news release, crews will be working on a deck pour for the new bridge, and traffic will be diverted using the on & off ramps at Zuzax. For more information, visit nmroads.com/map.

Next Read:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES