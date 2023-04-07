COLORADO (KRQE) — A bridge near New Mexico’s Stateline is undergoing maintenance. Authorities said the work will take place on April 10 and 11.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, travelers will be looking at a 15-minute delay on US 550 Monday and Tuesday. Crews will be repairing potholes on a bridge four miles north of the NM Stateline.

The work will take place between County Roads 213 and 318 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. One-lane alternating traffic will be used in the area, delaying travelers.

As always, officials remind drivers to be cautious in work areas and watch for work crews, heavy equipment, and posted signs.