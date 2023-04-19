NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced construction on a bridge replacement project south of Mountainair will begin on April 24. The construction will be on U.S. 60 south between mile marker 186 and 187.

Officials say during phase one of the project, there will be a detour to bypass the bridge construction. They say some single-lane closures on will happen occasionally. Phase one is expected to finish in May. During Phase two there will be another detour and officials say there will be a lane open in each direction with no other lane closures.

Drivers should expect delays and are urged to use caution while driving in the area.