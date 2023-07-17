TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Lanes will be closed on Interstate 25 north of Truth or Consequences starting Tuesday for construction. Hasse Contracting Co. will be completing bridge repairs through Friday.

The southbound lanes will be closed intermittently at milepost 124 near San Marcial Road and New Mexico Highway 107 for paving operations between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., the New Mexico Department of Transportation said. Drivers are asked to use caution around workers and equipment in the area.

For more information go to New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.