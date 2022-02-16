NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Repair work is underway on a number of bridges in southwest New Mexico. One is on NM-140 near Rincon. Construction will last three to four weeks.
They are also doing repairs to the bridge on I-25 near milepost 117, so expect lane closures. Construction hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic can expect lane closures on I-25 on both the southbound and northbound lanes until the bridge deck repairs are complete, one lane will remain open.
Contractor working hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., traffic control will remain in place at all times. Most of the repairs are expected to be done this summer.