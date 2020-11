ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Is It 20 or 30? A pair of speed limit signs placed close together on a busy Albuquerque street is confusing drivers. On Tuesday morning, on the corner of Lead and Sycamore, you probably saw a 20 mph speed limit sign but just less than 100 feet down the street you saw a 30 mph sign like everywhere else on Lead.

Neighbors who live nearby say the two different speed limit signs have been posted up between Sycamore and Cedar along Lead for a couple of weeks now. The blocks leading up to the two signs, as well as the ones after, have 30 miles per hour speed limit signs posted along the street. The city said a contractor is building a new parking garage near that area so that's why they put the temporary 20 mph speed limit signs up to hopefully slow down drivers near the construction site.