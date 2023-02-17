ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers along Bridge Boulevard can once again expect delays as crews begin phase two of a major redevelopment project along that corridor. This phase of the project will run from west of the Riverside Drain to just west of Isleta.

Phase one of the project wrapped up last year. The project has been in the works for ten years and aims to replace sidewalks, add bike lanes, and install medians.

According to Bernalillo County, this phase will help control traffic and ease congestion by including a system that will make lights stay green longer. The county is asking that community members remain patient since this project will last at least one year.

Larry B. Gallegos, Bernalillo County’s Communication Services Specialist, says that two out of four lanes will be blocked off in each direction. Many businesses along Bridge will be affected when phase two starts. One of the affected businesses will be Fashion Pets Spa, which is right off of Isleta and Bridge. The pet spa owner, Kathy Sosa, says she’s already thinking ahead to plan for the effects of this project.

Phase two is expected to be completed in about a year. After that, the county will move on to phase three. Phase three will be in the Five Points area and that part is expected to take longer since it involves bigger changes to the traffic layout.