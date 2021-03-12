Both lanes of I-40 westbound near Laguna Pueblo closed due to semi crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Both lanes of I-40 westbound at mile marker 119 (west of Exit 126 to Los Lunas) are closed due to a semi crash Friday afternoon. According to NM Roads, commuters should expect major delays since there is no detour available at this time.

Information about the crash is limited. It is also unknown if there are any fatalities. The Laguna Police Department is the lead on the crash investigation. A video sent in from viewer Myron Rueben, shows the damage of two semis.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.

