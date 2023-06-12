ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash involving an ATV and a motorcycle that occurred just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, in southwest Albuquerque. Both drivers are severely injured.

According to the investigation, an ATV was doing doughnuts at the intersection of Del Rey Road and Benavides Road when it crashed with a motorcycle that was traveling southwest on Benavides. The ATV flipped up onto the curb in front of a nearby home.

Neither of the drivers were wearing helmets or protective gear and they were both taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for severe injuries following the crash. APD says the ATV driver will be charged with operating an off-highway vehicle on a city roadway.