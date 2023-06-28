LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a bicycle crash that occurred Wednesday morning, June 28. The 50-year-old bicyclist has been airlifted to an El Paso hospital and is in critical condition.

According to the police, an SUV was traveling south on Solano Drive when a bicyclist failed to stop at the intersection of Lohman Avenue and collided with the driver’s side of the car. The car’s driver stayed on the scene to cooperate with the police.

Witnesses say the bicyclist did not dismount the bike but instead continued through the intersection. According to the investigation, the car had the green light to continue traveling through the intersection on Solano Drive.