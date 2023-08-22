BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is hosting a public meeting on Thursday to get input on phase three of the Bridge Boulevard Reconstruction Project. Phase three, also known as Bridging Los Vecinos, is located between Lura Place and Young Avenue, including the Goff intersection and Five Points intersection.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center, 2008 Larrazolo Road SW. The meeting will focus on ways to improve safety and mobility in that area, according to the county. “Bridge Boulevard holds historic significance in the South Valley as the first constructed crossing over the Rio Grande, and one of two river crossings in our community,” said District 2 Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada.

People who attend the meeting will be able to review options for Bridging Los Vecinos, get more information on the project, and provide input. For more information visit https://www.bridginglosvecinos.com/.