BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is seeking the public’s input on the upcoming redesign of Blake Road from the Isleta Drain to Isleta Boulevard.
An open house from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by an in-person meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m., will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the South Valley Academy’s Gymnasium, located at 3426 Blake Road, SW. There will be a presentation by project specialists, followed by a Q&A session.
This project focuses on mitigating flooding issues along the corridor and addresses pedestrian and bicycle safety issues. The new roadway will incorporate curb, gutter and ADA compliant sidewalks for the length of the corridor, as well as a storm drain and dedicated bike lanes where space is available, according to the county.
“This redesign project and the improvements it will bring to Blake Road are another example of our commitment to modernization and safety enhancements to infrastructure throughout the county and South Valley,” said District 2 Commissioner, Steven Michael Quezada.
Construction on the first phase of the project, which stretches from the Isleta Drain to east of Foothill Road, is scheduled to begin in the spring/summer of 2024. The full scope of the project extends on Blake Road to Isleta Blvd. Funding is comprised of federal, state and county sources.