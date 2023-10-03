BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is seeking the public’s input on the upcoming redesign of Blake Road from the Isleta Drain to Isleta Boulevard.

An open house from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by an in-person meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m., will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the South Valley Academy’s Gymnasium, located at 3426 Blake Road, SW. There will be a presentation by project specialists, followed by a Q&A session.

This project focuses on mitigating flooding issues along the corridor and addresses pedestrian and bicycle safety issues. The new roadway will incorporate curb, gutter and ADA compliant sidewalks for the length of the corridor, as well as a storm drain and dedicated bike lanes where space is available, according to the county.