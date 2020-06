ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County’s Parks and Recreation will start landscape medians along Alameda Boulevard from Rio Grande Boulevard to North Guadalupe Trail.

The construction will start on Monday June 8 and is expected to finish on July 3. The lanes closest to the medians in both directions will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The speed limit in the construction zones will also be reduced from 40 to 30 m.ph.