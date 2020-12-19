Bernalillo County completes Alameda Median project

Alameda Median Project (Courtesy of Bernalillo County)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has wrapped up work on the medians along Alameda Boulevard. The project added new irrigation, plants, trees, ground cover, and gravel overlays. The county hopes it not only improves the aesthetic along Alameda but visibility for drivers and pedestrians. Crews had been working on the project since 2015. It cost $260,000 and financed through capital outlay funds and general obligation bonds.

“I am so proud that this beautification initiative could be completed before my eight years on the commission are done,” says County Commission Chair Lonnie Talbert in a news release Friday. “This is the perfect farewell to my district and I’m glad we could make beautiful things happen.”

Latest Local News