ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County approved a resolution to collaborate with the city of Albuquerque Tuesday night. They will be working to revitalize stretches of road along the original Route 66, before it was rerouted along Central.

The plan covers Sunset Rd. and Isleta Blvd. all the way from Central to Isleta Pueblo. The city also passed their resolution to expand their Route 66 restoration projects in partnership with the county. The city and county will aim to revitalize the two routes by identifying projects and infrastructure improvements to develop a path for bicycles, vehicles and pedestrians. T