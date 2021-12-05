BCSO: Westbound I-40 closed due to vehicle fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a vehicle fire on westbound I-40 near the 139 exit near the Route 66 Casino. Officials say all of westbound I-40 is closed in the area and traffic will not be allowed through.
This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
#TrafficAlert deputies are on scene of a vehicle fire on westbound I-40 near the 139 exit. This is near the Route 66 Casino. ALL of westbound I-40 is closed in the area & traffic is not allowed through at this time. Please travel safe on I-40 & be cautious of first responders. pic.twitter.com/3QJh5YniaP— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) December 6, 2021