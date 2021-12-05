BCSO: Westbound I-40 closed due to vehicle fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a vehicle fire on westbound I-40 near the 139 exit near the Route 66 Casino. Officials say all of westbound I-40 is closed in the area and traffic will not be allowed through.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

