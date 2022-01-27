ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is warning commuters of “significant delays” in southeast Albuquerque following a crash involving a dump truck on Thursday morning. BCSO reports in a tweet that seven to eight vehicles and a dump truck are involved in a crash in the area of Rio Bravo Blvd. and Broadway Blvd.

Authorities state that all of northbound Broadway Blvd. is shut down and multiple lanes of traffic in the area are blocked. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide additional information as it becomes available.