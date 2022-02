ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that westbound Rio Bravo Blvd. and Isleta Blvd. are shut down due to a fire that has reached a PNM pole. They are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

No other information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.