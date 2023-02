ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says that Paseo Del Norte near Rio Grande Boulevard will be closed temporarily Tuesday afternoon. According to a BCSO tweet, deputies are assisting with an inoperable semi at westbound Paseo Del Norte and are working to get the semi off the roadway.

There are no further updates at this time. Drivers in the area should expect delays.