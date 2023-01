ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are on scene of a crash Tuesday morning at Coors Blvd. and Gun Club Rd. BCSO says northbound Coors is shut down due to the crash.

BCSO says the crash involved two vehicles. No other information on the crash is available. Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area and seek an alternate route. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is available.