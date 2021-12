ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sherriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a crash on Coors and Arenal. Officials say a car crashed into a tree. The driver suffered injuries and is being transported to a hospital. BCSO says northbound Coors at Blake is closed as they are investigating.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.