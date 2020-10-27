BCSO, NMSP shutting down parts of I-25 due to hazardous weather conditions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police are shutting down the north and southbound lanes on I-25 from Avenida Cesar Chavez to just south of the Isleta Pueblo exit Monday night due to dangerous weather conditions.

Snow continued to fall in Albuquerque and for much of the state as a winter storm moved into New Mexico Monday bringing record cold temperatures, snowfall, and freezing rain for some. Widespread travel impacts are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Roads will be wet, snow-covered, and icy for much of the state.

