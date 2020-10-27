BCSO, NMSP shutting down parts of I-25 due to hazardous weather conditions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police are shutting down the north and southbound lanes on I-25 from Avenida Cesar Chavez to just south of the Isleta Pueblo exit Monday night due to dangerous weather conditions.
- Watch Video Forecast »
- Track the storm with the KRQE Radar »
- See all weather alerts »
- View all closings and delay »
- Submit your weather photos here »
Snow continued to fall in Albuquerque and for much of the state as a winter storm moved into New Mexico Monday bringing record cold temperatures, snowfall, and freezing rain for some. Widespread travel impacts are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Roads will be wet, snow-covered, and icy for much of the state.
Related Coverage
- New Mexico northern mountains hit hard by winter storm
- Major winter storm hits New Mexico bringing snow, cold temperatures
- New Mexico blasted by snow, wind and freezing temperatures
- PHOTOS: Snow falls across New Mexico Monday
- Cold and windy conditions hit Roswell; snow expected
- Map shows early frigid blast sweeping half the country