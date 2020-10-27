BCSO, NMSP shutting down parts of I-25 due to hazardous weather conditions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police are shutting down the north and southbound lanes on I-25 from Avenida Cesar Chavez to just south of the Isleta Pueblo exit Monday night due to dangerous weather conditions.

Snow continued to fall in Albuquerque and for much of the state as a winter storm moved into New Mexico Monday bringing record cold temperatures, snowfall, and freezing rain for some. Widespread travel impacts are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Roads will be wet, snow-covered, and icy for much of the state.

#TrafficAlert BCSO & @NMStatePolice are currently shutting down North and South bound lanes of traffic on I-25 between mile marker 209 and Avenida Cesar Chavez due to hazardous weather conditions on the interstate. Please stay home! pic.twitter.com/6smuNUaWnn — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) October 27, 2020

