ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday night. Both northbound and southbound lanes on Broadway Blvd. at Prosperity are closed due to the investigation.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. No other details are available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide more updates as they become available.