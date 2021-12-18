BCSO investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Nob Hill, driver suspected of DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian death that occurred on Coal and Tulane. Deputies say the vehicle involved fled the scene, but they now have the suspect in custody.

Officials say the driver is suspected of DWI. Westbound Coal is currently closed according to the BCSO Twitter page. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.