ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash on I-25 southbound between Broadway and Isleta. Officials say I-25 is shut down in both directions.
BCSO warns drivers to expect delays and take another route. KRQE News 13 will provide more details as they become available.