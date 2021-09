ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women's Basketball was back in action at the Davalos Center. There are a lot of new faces on this year's team and as of now, morale is high heading into the season. "It feels good, you know there is always a lot of excitement with day one. You know and it was good, good to get out here," said UNM Women's Basketball Coach Mike Bradbury. "The youth is exciting, just because they are new and you don't really know what you are getting, and clearly we don't right now. So, we got a long way to go, but I think that is the most exciting thing."

The reigning Mountain West Regular Season Champions will look a lot younger this season, as this roster now has six freshmen but while they will have a younger look these incoming freshmen come in with a lot of talent. One freshman that is standing out is Sandia High School graduate, Viane Cumber.