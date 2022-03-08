ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sherrif’s deputies are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash. BCSO said one person was pronounced dead on the scene. It happened on Tramway Blvd. and Paseo Del Norte.

Officials say the number one and two northbound lanes on Tramway are closed. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.