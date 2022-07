ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon at Browning NE and Paseo Del Norte. Eastbound traffic on Paseo is being diverted to the Southbound lanes of Browning NE. Northbound traffic on Browning is being diverted to Eastbound Paseo. Northbound Paseo and Browning are closed. No other information is available at this time.