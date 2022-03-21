ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a crash that occurred on Eubank and Paseo Del Norte. Officials say the #2 lane eastbound Paseo and northbound Eubank are shut down while BCSO investigates.

Story continues below

There is no other information at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.