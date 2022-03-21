ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a crash that occurred on Eubank and Paseo Del Norte. Officials say the #2 lane eastbound Paseo and northbound Eubank are shut down while BCSO investigates.
There is no other information at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.