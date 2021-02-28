BCSO investigate two serious crashes Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of Rio Bravo Boulevard and Del Rio Road was shut down due to a fatal hit and run Saturday evening. The intersection closed around 8:00 p.m.

***UPDATE***

Lanes are back open. https://t.co/aXbHQ8EXlZ — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) February 28, 2021

BCSO deputies finished their investigation into the crash and reopened the intersection just after 11:30 p.m. Details on the crash are still limited as this is a developing story.

BCSO also shut down Interstate 40 at the Carnuel exit Saturday evening around 8:45 p.m. due to a crash involving a semi. Lanes were opened up by 11:30 p.m. News 13 will provide updates on these incidents as they become available.