NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-40 are closed near Carnuel between exits 170 and 171, according to a tweet from the Bernalillo Count Sheriff’s Office. BCSO says investigators are on scene with man who was detained. BCSO says it was reported he was running through traffic with a knife. Deputies say it is unknown when the freeway will reopen. No other information is available at this time.