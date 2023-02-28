ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office tweet, deputies are assisting the Bernalillo County Fire Department with traffic control due to a structure fire. As of 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, both northbound and southbound Foothill Drive are closed.

Foothill Drive. Courtesy of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

The section of Foothill Drive that is closed is south of Amalia Road. Foothill Drive runs close to Coors Boulevard. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.