ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an ATV crash that left the driver unresponsive. Deputies say the ATV hit a pole, and the driver was not wearing a helmet.

The driver is being transported to the hospital. North and southbound lanes of Atrisco Vista Blvd. are closed south of Central.