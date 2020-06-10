News Alert
BCFD crews respond to semi rollover on eastbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department is responding to a semi rollover crash on eastbound I-40 and Mile Marker 144 near Route 66 Casino on Wednesday morning. The department reports the semi sustained heavy damage.

All individuals involved in the crash are now out of the vehicle. Commuters are asked to slow down as emergency crews are in the area.

Additionally, there is a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 eastbound and 4th Street. The right three lanes are closed.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

