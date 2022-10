ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The right lane of Paseo Del Norte eastbound at the river bridge is closed according to NM Roads. The Albuquerque Police Department is reporting a balloon crash in the area is causing the closure.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route. No other information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates ad more information becomes available.