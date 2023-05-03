ARIZONA (KRQE) — An interstate that heads west near the New Mexico-Arizona border has closed. A crash prompted the closure.

According to New Mexico Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound has shut down near the New Mexico state line after an Arizona crash. The collision involved a semi-tractor trailer, and it damaged the US 191 overpass east of Willcox.

Authorities think it’s going to take up to two days to reopen the area.

See detour instructions below:

south and east on State Route 80 from Roadforks, New Mexico, to US 191 in Douglas;

north on US 191 north to Davis Road in McNeal;

west on Davis Road to SR 80;

north SR 80 through Tombstone to SR 82;

west on SR 82 to SR 90 in Whetstone; and

north on SR 90 to I-10 Benson.

If you’d rather see a physical map for the detour, click here.