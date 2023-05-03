ARIZONA (KRQE) — An interstate that heads west near the New Mexico-Arizona border has closed. A crash prompted the closure.
According to New Mexico Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound has shut down near the New Mexico state line after an Arizona crash. The collision involved a semi-tractor trailer, and it damaged the US 191 overpass east of Willcox.
Authorities think it’s going to take up to two days to reopen the area.
See detour instructions below:
- south and east on State Route 80 from Roadforks, New Mexico, to US 191 in Douglas;
- north on US 191 north to Davis Road in McNeal;
- west on Davis Road to SR 80;
- north SR 80 through Tombstone to SR 82;
- west on SR 82 to SR 90 in Whetstone; and
- north on SR 90 to I-10 Benson.
If you’d rather see a physical map for the detour, click here.