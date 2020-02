Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area of Wyoming and Menaul following a water main leak. (KRQE/Jami Seymore)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking drivers to use caution in the area of Wyoming and Menaul on Wednesday morning as APD reports a water main leak in the area may result in possible icy roads.

The leak is at Wyoming and Claremont, just north of Menaul.

