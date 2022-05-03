ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Louisiana Blvd. and Americas Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say it involved two vehicles.
One person involved died on the scene. Another was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. APD says the intersection is closed as the investigation continues. They ask drivers to avoid the area.