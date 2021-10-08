APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian died from their injuries following a crash in the area of Indian School and San Pedro Friday evening, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Details are delimited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provides updates as they become available.

