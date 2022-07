ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Wyoming and Menaul Tuesday night. The pedestrian hit by the vehicle was transported to the hospital but died from their injuries.

Southbound Wyoming at Menaul is currently closed during the investigation. No other information is available at this time, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.