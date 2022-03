ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that occurred on eastbound Frontage Rd. near the I-25 northbound Frontage Rd. Officials say one woman was transported to the hospital but died due to her injuries.

APD says the area is closed as they finish the investigation. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.