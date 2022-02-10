ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a crash that occurred on the northbound Paseo Del Norte off-ramp on Thursday evening. Officials say it was a single-vehicle crash where someone was ejected from the vehicle.

Story continues below

APD says the individual was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. The Paseo Del Norte ramp is closed as of right now.