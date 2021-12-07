APD investigating crash on Montgomery and Tramway that left 6 injured

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred on Montgomery and Tramway Tuesday afternoon. Officials say six people have been transported to the hospital with four of them in critical condition.

APD says Tramway at Montgomery is shut down. No other details are known at this time. Northbound Tramway is also closed from Comanche to Montgomery. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.