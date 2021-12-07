APD investigating crash on Montgomery and Tramway that left 6 injured

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred on Montgomery and Tramway Tuesday afternoon. Officials say six people have been transported to the hospital with four of them in critical condition.
Story continues below
- Crime: Thief with a sweet tooth causes a lot of damage to Albuquerque chocolate shop
- Holiday: Why Christmas trees will be more expensive, harder to find this season
- Weather: Weather goes downhill from Tuesday on
- Weird: Woman reportedly caught breastfeeding cat on Delta Airlines flight
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 6 de Diciembre 2021
APD says Tramway at Montgomery is shut down. No other details are known at this time. Northbound Tramway is also closed from Comanche to Montgomery. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.