APD investigating rollover accident on I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is on a stretch of I-25 investigating a rollover accident at the Rio Bravo exit. Viewers driving by the scene sent photos. At this time, it’s not clear if there were any injuries or if so, how serious they are.

There are two other crashes being reported along I-40 near Laguna Pueblo. Difficult driving conditions are also being reported across the state.

