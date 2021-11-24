APD investigates fatal westside crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on the westside on Wednesday afternoon. APD says it happened in the area of Paseo Del Norte and Calle Nortena.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Murder suspect in road rage shooting near Old Town now in custody
- New Mexico: What you need to know about this year’s River of Lights
- Weather: Cooler and drier weather for Thanksgiving Day
- Investigations: Middle of Nowhere: New Mexico’s Multi-Million Dollar Blunder
- Español: KRQE En Español: Martes 23 de Noviembre 2021
No word yet on what led to the crash but it involved a white pickup and an SUV at the intersection. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.