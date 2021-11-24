APD investigates fatal westside crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on the westside on Wednesday afternoon. APD says it happened in the area of Paseo Del Norte and Calle Nortena.

No word yet on what led to the crash but it involved a white pickup and an SUV at the intersection. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.