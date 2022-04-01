ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash that started a fire on westbound I-40. Officials say the driver was not seriously injured, but all westbound lanes of traffic at San Mateo have been shut down.

APD says the entrance to I-40 westbound at Louisiana is also shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other details are available at this time.